Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.48 Million Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of WABCO worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in WABCO during the second quarter worth $179,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in WABCO during the third quarter worth $179,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in WABCO during the third quarter worth $202,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WABCO during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 855.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jacques Esculier sold 172,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $26,072,868.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 312,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,198,827.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBC. Zacks Investment Research raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WABCO in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WABCO in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WABCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.47.

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,698.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. WABCO had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

