Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.36.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11,373.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 8.18%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $700,036.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $719,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $1,427,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 84.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

