Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several research firms have commented on OI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE OI) traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 979,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,342. The company has a market cap of $3,613.51, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 63.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $83,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

