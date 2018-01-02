Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979. The stock has a market cap of $44.67, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.49. Otelco has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Otelco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 287,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $3,434,023.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 674,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/otelco-otel-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.