Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Orbotech worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in Orbotech by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Orbotech by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Orbotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORBK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orbotech from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Orbotech from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Orbotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Orbotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Orbotech Ltd ( NASDAQ:ORBK ) opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Orbotech Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2,410.00, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

