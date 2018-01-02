Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Holdings Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,717,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,091,710,000 after purchasing an additional 482,220 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Vetr downgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.58 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $183,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $885,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,758,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,953 shares of company stock worth $9,064,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $195,720.38, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

