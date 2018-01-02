Ophir Energy (OPHRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ophir Energy (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ophir Energy Plc is an exploration company which focuses on oil and gas prospects primarily in Africa. Ophir Energy Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Ophir Energy (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Ophir Energy has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ophir Energy plc operates as an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It holds 95% interests in Block AD-03 located in the Rakhine Basin in Myanmar; 23.3% interests in Block 5 located in the Sureste in the Gulf of Mexico; and 45% interests in Block CI-513 located in Cote dIvoire in West Africa.

