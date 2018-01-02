Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s earnings in third-quarter 2017 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. During the quarter, the company tightened its sales guidance for 2017. The company has a strong pipeline, mainly focusing on therapeutic proteins within insulin, GLP-1, blood clotting factors and human growth hormone. The company's Diabtes segment is driven by strong performance of drugs like Victoza, Tresiba, Saxenda and Xultophy among others. Novo Nordisk’s share price outperformed the industry, year to date. However, we believe continued growth from Victoza and Tresiba as well as higher contributions from Saxenda and Xultophy will be partly offset by the impact of lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy, intensifying competition within the diabetes and biopharmaceutic markets and macroeconomic conditions in many markets under International Operations.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,052. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136,858.50, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Novo Nordisk A/S news, insider Eric S. Sprott acquired 50,000 shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $417,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 677.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. First National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

