Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nova Measuring Instruments earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2612643439781 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ NVMI) opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.02, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/nova-measuring-instruments-nvmi-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.