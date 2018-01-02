NL Industries (NL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media coverage about NL Industries (NYSE:NL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NL Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.6406265854192 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NL Industries (NL) opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.87. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of NL Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc (CompX). The Company operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos). The Company, through Compx, manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment.

