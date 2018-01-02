New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.91 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Employers worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,439.92, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Employers had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Employers in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $448,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $2,888,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,408,234.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,525 shares of company stock worth $4,050,555. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

