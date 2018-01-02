Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 926,987 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCP. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 121,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 121,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 66,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,234.35, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.38.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. HCP had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HCP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

