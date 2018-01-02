Navigator (NVGS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navigator earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.635543277688 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navigator from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Navigator (NVGS) opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $546.99, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Navigator had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

