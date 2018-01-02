Nationwide Fund Advisors Grows Position in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.08% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $190,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R.R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in R.R. Donnelley & Sons by 15.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.69. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $651.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.98.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). R.R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 42.52% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised R.R. Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

