Natera (NTRA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Natera earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 44.8410152262898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 113,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,336. Natera has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.10 and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Natera had a negative return on equity of 197.09% and a negative net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

