Mongodb (MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Mongodb (NASDAQ MDB) traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,843. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.00 and a PE ratio of -18.55.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a United States-based modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

