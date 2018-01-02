Mongodb (MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
Mongodb (NASDAQ MDB) traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,843. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.00 and a PE ratio of -18.55.
Mongodb Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc is a United States-based modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.
