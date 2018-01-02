BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.23. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Merus (MRUS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/merus-mrus-raised-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

