Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Bought by Pax World Management LLC

Pax World Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pax World Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $160,239.08, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $102.98 and a one year high of $154.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.59.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Bought by Pax World Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/mastercard-incorporated-ma-shares-bought-by-pax-world-management-llc.html.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.