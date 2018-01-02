Markel Corp Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,046.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) opened at $1,046.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $770.41 and a 1-year high of $1,078.49. The company has a market cap of $727,039.81, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.31 by $1.26. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,029.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,046.04.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.21, for a total transaction of $186,149.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total transaction of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,218,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

