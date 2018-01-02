MarineMax (HZO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1900402551696 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE HZO) traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 145,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,871. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.65, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $250.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.75 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Forward View cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other MarineMax news, CEO William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $771,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,988.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,440 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/marinemax-hzo-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.