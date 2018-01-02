Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32,225.44, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.38 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Kenney sold 77,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $4,836,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 35,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $2,305,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,854 shares of company stock worth $9,482,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,987,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after buying an additional 1,520,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,320,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,148,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 44,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

