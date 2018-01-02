Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.12 Million Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 66.1% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE TARO) opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $4,199.08, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/legal-general-group-plc-has-1-12-million-stake-in-taro-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-taro.html.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro) is a science-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates principally through three entities: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Taro Israel), and two of its subsidiaries, Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc (Taro Canada) and Taro U.SA The Company markets over 200 pharmaceutical products in over 25 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.