Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.12 Million Stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (LEXEA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Liberty Expedia were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEXEA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Liberty Expedia by 1,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LEXEA) opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Separately, FBN Securities lowered shares of Liberty Expedia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Liberty Expedia

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

