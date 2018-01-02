Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.11.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) opened at C$56.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.48. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$51.57 and a one year high of C$62.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.64%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a Canada-based Chartered bank. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to independent advisors across Canada. It also operates as a full-service brokerage firm. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of personal loans, residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans and commercial loans, including acceptances and finance lease receivables.

