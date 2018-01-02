Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 128.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Science Applications International Corp ( NYSE:SAIC ) opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,300.00, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $89.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In other news, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,292,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

