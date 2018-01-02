Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 52.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 56.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX) opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,697.66, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.36. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.77 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 33,030 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $2,355,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

