La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Insider John Douglas Collier Sells 4,000 Shares

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) insider John Douglas Collier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $126,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 322,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,267. The company has a market cap of $1,476.31, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

