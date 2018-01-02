La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.30

Headlines about La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. La Jolla Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6162766286341 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $712.63, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.63.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.05. analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LJPC shares. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, COO Jennifer Carver bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

