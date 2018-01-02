KT (KT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about KT (NYSE:KT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KT earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2287544094787 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

KT (NYSE KT) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. KT has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business.

