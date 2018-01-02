Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Honeywell International Inc. ( NYSE HON ) opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116,064.44, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,932.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks-lowers-position-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.