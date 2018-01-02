Korea Electric Power (KEP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.9620749503357 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Instinet downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power (KEP) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 311,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,080.00, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

