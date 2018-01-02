KLX’s (KLXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLXI. ValuEngine lowered KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Buckingham Research cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of KLX (KLXI) traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 348,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,731. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. KLX has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $3,437.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. KLX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,867.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Floyd sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $123,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at $842,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KLX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KLX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

