Kingfisher plc (KGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.85 ($4.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.58) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 345 ($4.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 440 ($5.88) to GBX 380 ($5.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Kingfisher (LON KGF) traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 343.40 ($4.59). The company had a trading volume of 6,059,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,000. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $7,310.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,320.77.

In related news, insider Veronique Laury sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £6,950.82 ($9,293.78). Insiders have purchased 140 shares of company stock valued at $45,066 over the last quarter.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

