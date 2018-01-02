K&S (SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDF. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. equinet set a €22.00 ($26.19) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.57) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.62) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.81) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.47 ($26.75).

Shares of K&S (SDF) traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €21.08 ($25.10). The company had a trading volume of 668,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. K&S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a 12 month high of €24.95 ($29.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $3,970.00 and a PE ratio of 26.35.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

