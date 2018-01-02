K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $5,649,129.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $77,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.99.

Visa Inc (NYSE V) opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $236,208.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

