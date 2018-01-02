Julia Herendeen Sells 1,000 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Director Julia Herendeen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julia Herendeen also recently made the following trade(s):

HubSpot Inc (NYSE HUBS) traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. 341,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,400. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,300.00, a P/E ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 2.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

