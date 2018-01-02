JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) PT Raised to $132.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.28.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.94. 8,925,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,948,124. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $370,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 49,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-pt-raised-to-132-00.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.