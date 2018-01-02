JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 49,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $81.64 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $371,052.50, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

