JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,159,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,058,000 after buying an additional 191,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,997 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 7,689,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,217,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 3,390,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ( AQN ) opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,319.32, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1165 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.68%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

