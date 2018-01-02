Jones Energy (JONE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Jones Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Energy from $1.50 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of Jones Energy (NYSE JONE) opened at $1.10 on Friday. Jones Energy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.88, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Jones Energy news, major shareholder Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 322,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $412,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,239,891 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,754. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 4,993.7% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,663,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 116,385 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Energy during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

