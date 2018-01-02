Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Jazz lowered its earnings guidance for 2017, mainly due to lower-than-expected sales from Xyrem. Xyrem is facing patent challenges in the United States. Jazz has also been facing difficulties in building sufficient inventory levels for leukemia drug, Erwinaze, due to constrained manufacturing capacity. The company has its share of pipeline setback too. However, its lead pipeline candidate, JZP-110, currently evaluated for treatment of EDS, complements its existing sleep disorder portfolio. Nonetheless, the FDA approval of, Vyxeos in August, lends huge boost to the company, given its huge commercial potential in the target market. Shares of the company outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.28.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( JAZZ ) traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 317,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,072.33, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $163.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $1,257,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.15, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,643. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,290,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,308,000 after purchasing an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,438,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,378,000 after acquiring an additional 115,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,540,000 after acquiring an additional 410,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

