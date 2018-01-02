Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $547,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,933 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, Chairman Anthony E. Malkin sold 1,243,163 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $25,422,683.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc ( NYSE:ESRT ) opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,256.39, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in” rating to a “line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

