IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics is benefiting from strong adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers and non-laser cutting and welding equipment. Geographically, the company is gaining in China, Europe, Turkey and Korea with strong demand across a variety of applications and industries. Moreover, the company’s patent portfolio is noticeable. Additionally, its vertically integrated business model is a key differentiator, in our view. This is helping IPG keep costs down. Further, acquisitions like Menara Networks and ILT have helped IPG to expand product portfolio. High barriers to entry and technological lead insulate the company from facing significant competition. However, the company faces significant exposure to the materials processing markets which might significantly impact top-line growth. Additionally, the company’s footprints in international markets make it susceptible to foreign exchange volatility.”

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ IPGP ) traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.13. 459,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,806. The firm has a market cap of $11,480.77, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $248.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $392.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.27 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $1,888,505.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,882.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $2,081,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,342.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/ipg-photonics-ipgp-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.