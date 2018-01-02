Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 3,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $151,680.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $155,070.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $160,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,250 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $120,510.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $6,120.00, a P/E ratio of 351.79 and a beta of 2.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 3,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-director-joseph-klein-iii-sells-3000-shares.html.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.