Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 3,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $155,070.00.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $160,650.00.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,250 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $120,510.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $6,120.00, a P/E ratio of 351.79 and a beta of 2.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.
