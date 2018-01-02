Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an ourperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.73. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis sold 1,523,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,870,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nessan Bermingham sold 336,783 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $6,998,350.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,462,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971,283 shares of company stock worth $37,137,161. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 286,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,214,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

