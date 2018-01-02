Intel (INTC) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Media headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the chip maker an impact score of 45.3276765136167 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,784,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,330,000. Intel has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $219,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Vetr upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $87,006.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $67,051.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,054 shares of company stock valued at $65,800,132. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

