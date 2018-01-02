Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at $1,053.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $789.62 and a 1-year high of $1,086.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $731,903.44, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.14. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $22.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,091.54.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

