Insider Selling: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 892,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,036. Party City Holdco Inc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,664.54, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $560.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,434,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,750 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 437.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 105,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $446,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/insider-selling-party-city-holdco-inc-prty-director-sells-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.