Insider Selling: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Director Charles Fabrikant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $27,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,551.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.29. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.38 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter valued at $118,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DO. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

