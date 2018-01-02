Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (ALGT) CEO Sells 17,818 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 17,818 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $2,774,975.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ ALGT) traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. 91,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $2,488.06, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

